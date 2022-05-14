Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.12. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

