Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.31

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $266.31 and last traded at $266.31, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

