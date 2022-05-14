WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.