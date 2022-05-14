Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weave Communications Inc. provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc. is based in LEHI, Utah. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.22.

WEAV stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

