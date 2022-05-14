Wedbush Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $30.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

RMBL stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $299.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

