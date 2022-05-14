Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,088,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Welltower by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Welltower by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.