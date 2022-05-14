Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of WERN opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 39.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

