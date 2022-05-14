Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of WDC opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

