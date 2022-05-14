Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 574,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,584. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.