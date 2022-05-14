Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.36. 145,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 339,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$263.62 million and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

