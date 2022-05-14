Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

