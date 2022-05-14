Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$68.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,976.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Shares of WPM opened at C$51.28 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

