WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHF. TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

