WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.89. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.