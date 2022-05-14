Widercoin Price Hits $0.0000 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $757.87 and $72.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00546626 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,959.81 or 2.13546982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00035079 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

