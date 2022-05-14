Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

WLMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

