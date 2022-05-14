WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 205.4% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 179,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,223. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.