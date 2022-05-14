Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 1,741 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.12 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

