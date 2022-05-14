Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 481.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $107.15.

