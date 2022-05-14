Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 2,340 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

BATS:JPHY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,395 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.