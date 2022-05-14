Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MDB traded up $40.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $227.60 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

