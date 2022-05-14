Winfield Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 344,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,577,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,143. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $110.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.