Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after acquiring an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 985,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,591. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.