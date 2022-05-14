Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 442,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,052. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

