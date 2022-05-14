Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Prologis by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. 6,521,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.39 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

