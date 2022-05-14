WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Plains GP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

