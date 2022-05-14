WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

MTCH opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

