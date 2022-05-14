WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 194.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

