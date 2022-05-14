WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $875,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

