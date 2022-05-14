WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,474 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

NYSE HUBS opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

