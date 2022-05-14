WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 21,584 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,584 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Argan worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

