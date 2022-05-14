WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,435 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monro were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 593,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $46.10 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research firms have commented on MNRO. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

