Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.93% of Wintrust Financial worth $151,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.