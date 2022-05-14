Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Wipro has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $9.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

