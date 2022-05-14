WiSA Technologies’ (WISA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.24. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WiSA Technologies by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WiSA Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

