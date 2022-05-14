Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 15,500 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $511.46 million, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

