Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 186,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

