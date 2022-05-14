Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.