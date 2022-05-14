Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.