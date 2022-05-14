Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $496.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

