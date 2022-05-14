WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Down 1.8%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.