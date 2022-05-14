Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $166.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

