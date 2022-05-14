Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

NYSE:WWW opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CL King reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.