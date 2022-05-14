Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,640,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,305,000 after buying an additional 255,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after buying an additional 1,178,956 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $176.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,943. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

