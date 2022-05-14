Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,820. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

