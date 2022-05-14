Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $95.18. 122,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $91.22 and a 12 month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

