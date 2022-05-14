Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,243,102. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

