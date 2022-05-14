Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 958.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.73. 472,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,345. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

