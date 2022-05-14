Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

