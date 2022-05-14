Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.03. 131,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,615. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.40.

